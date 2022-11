More than 30 firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a derelict former football ground in Norfolk.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze at the former Emerald Park Football Club, Woodfarm Lane, Gorleston at about 18:40 GMT on Sunday.

It took more than three hours to bring the fire under control.

People were asked to avoid the area and residents were advised to keep their windows shut.