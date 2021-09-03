Northern Lights off Norfolk coast caught on camera

Timelapse video has captured the Northern Lights putting on a display in the night sky off the Norfolk coast.

The phenomenon, known as the Aurora Borealis, can be seen when atoms in the Earth's high-altitude atmosphere collide with energetic charged particles from the sun.

Photographer Gary Pearson stitched together more than 300 photos taken over three hours on Friday night in Burnham Overy Staithe.

He said: "It shows the Aurora Borealis playing on the horizon as the tide came in and then went out again."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk