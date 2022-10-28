The East of England helicopter team saving lives around the clock
A helicopter paramedic has spoken about the pressures of the job, but how fulfilling it is to save lives.
The BBC followed Dr Halden Hutchinson-Bazely and his colleagues at the East Anglian Air Ambulance during a night shift.
He said: "It brings it home to you when you realise you've been a key part in keeping a family together, keeping parents with their children."
The charity covers Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire 24 hours a day from its base at Norwich Airport.
