BBC Autumnwatch has returned to a nature reserve where a summer heatwave fire damaged 33 hectares (82 acres) of habitat.

Last year, the team made Wild Ken Hill its home for Springwatch, and Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan are back in west Norfolk for the latest seasonal instalment of the nature programme.

Episode one, available on the BBC iPlayer, also looked at the effects of unseasonably warm weather on flora, invasive edible dormice and killer whales.