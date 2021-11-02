A firefighter has spoken about the increased pressures of the job on mental health.

Tom Diaper, who has been a firefighter for 22 years, said they were now “exposed to a greater depth of tragic incidents” and he described his own “frightening” mental health dip a few years ago.

He and a group of colleagues have set off on a four-day 100-mile (160km) walk across Norfolk in full kit to raise awareness of mental health and raise money for Norfolk and Waveney Mind and the Fire Fighters Charity which supports crews.

“Everyone just needs to be aware of it [mental health] and be there for each other through difficult times,” he said.

Scott Norman, deputy chief fire officer at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "The service is very proud of all our firefighters who are taking on this daunting 100-mile challenge for such wonderful charities - Norfolk Fire and Rescue have long supported the Fire Fighters Charity and their superb work."

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this story, please visit BBC Action Line

