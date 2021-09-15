A paddleboarder who took up the sport six years ago after suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder has broken a world record.

Samantha Rutt, from Norfolk, crossed from Northern Ireland to Scotland in just over five hours, becoming the first woman to achieve the feat.

She is now in training to cross the English Channel by paddleboard - an attempt she previously had to cancel due to the pandemic.

"I would rather try and fail because it's not a failure, it's just another way of learning and you learn a lot about yourself," she said.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk