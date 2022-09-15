Prince and Princess of Wales meet Sandringham crowd

The Prince and Princess of Wales have viewed some of the many tributes left to the Queen at the gates of Sandringham House.

Prince William and Catherine spoke to people at the Norfolk estate, where well-wishers have gathered since the monarch's death.

One woman said: "It's really special when you think what they've had to do since the Queen passed away. They're still smiling and have time for us people."

Another, who spoke to the couple, said: "They're just both charming, really lovely people, and I said to Prince William that I hope his grandmother knew how much she was loved and adored."