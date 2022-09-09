Hundreds of people have come to the Queen's estate in Norfolk to share their grief and pay tribute to a much-loved neighbour.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral on Thursday aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

For decades the Queen and her family have spent time on the Sandringham estate near King's Lynn - most notably at Christmas.

"She'll be hugely missed, she really will be," said one man who came to pay tribute.

