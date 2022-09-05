'Liz Truss can fly the flag for Norfolk proudly'

Liz Truss has been praised by her Conservative colleagues in the East of England but criticised by opponents as she is named as the UK's next prime minister.

The South West Norfolk MP would "fly the flag for Norfolk proudly at Westminster," according to the area's Tory association David Hills.

Chelmsford MP Vicky Ford said: "She sets very clear priorities and then trusts people to get on and deliver on them."

But Labour group leader at Breckland council Terry Jermy said: "Very rarely do we see Liz Truss out and about engaging with the people that she represents."