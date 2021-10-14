A 18-year-old plumber has shared her top tips for new apprentices on how to make sure it is successful.

Sophie Maguire, from Norwich, said she "jumped at the opportunity" of learning something practical and applied for more than 50 apprenticeships - paid schemes which combine practical training in a job with study.

She started as a plumbing apprentice straight after her GCSEs two years ago.

Ms Maguire, who says she has faced some "horrible comments" after documenting her journey on social media, said the key for new apprentices was to "be positive, even on the tough days".

Video by Neve Gordon-Farleigh

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk