'This is one of the best views of East Anglia'

A structure that offers a glimpse across a nature reserve has been described as one of the best views in its region.

The tree tower at Hickling Broad in Norfolk stands at 60ft (11m) and provides a viewpoint across the area's waterways and trees towards the coast.

The tower is not open to general visitors and must be booked in advance as part of a tour, so remains relatively undiscovered.

Bob Morgan, from Norfolk Wildlife Trust, said: "This is one of the best views in East Anglia. We've got a reed bed that spreads across a vast area that's undisturbed."