A woman is sailing around Britain to raise awareness of seals being killed or seriously injured by plastic flying rings left on beaches.

Jenny Hobson from King's Lynn, Norfolk, said she had seen first-hand how young seals get stuck in the rings and are slowly strangled as they grow up.

On her trip from Portsmouth to her hometown, she is spreading the word to stop shops selling them to beachgoers during the summer holidays.

"We're asking people to play with only solid rings. It's very much about raising awareness. Nobody wants to see the seals harmed," she said.