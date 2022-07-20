A number of properties have been damaged by fire on the Norfolk coast during the searing heat on Tuesday.

Tom De Winton, chairman of Brancaster Parish Council, said fire spread quickly in Brancaster Staithe, after starting in a garden area at about 17:00 BST.

"Five homes were burnt but four homes were ex-council houses and were due to be demolished," he said.

Fire crews then spent "the best part of five hours to stabilise the situation", he added.

Mr De Winton said up to 25 people required overnight accommodation, organised locally by volunteers.