Konstantinos Kanatsaropoulos from Caister, Norfolk, spent two months in a coma after getting Covid. He was discharged from hospital in January and said he had suffered organ failures and a stroke - and was now "fighting every day" for his life.

An intensive care doctor who looked him has called for better support for people with long-term effects.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk