Boy wearing dress to prom wins praise on Twitter

A 16-year-old boy who wore a red dress to his school prom has won praise on social media.

Korben stepped out in a sequined tuxedo and ballgown skirt to loud cheers from pupils and staff at Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston, Norfolk.

His mum, Nina Green, tweeted a photo and said she was incredibly proud he was being true to himself.

Mrs Green said she wanted to show him "living his best life" - and had no idea her positive message would "go crazy" in the way it has.