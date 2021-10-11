Watching kestrels and marsh harriers feed their young have been favourite moments of this year's Springwatch programme, according to two of its presenters.

The team, including Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan, have been capturing wildlife at Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk.

"For me, it's always birds on the nest because every year they're different and I've really enjoyed the kestrels this year," said Ms Strachan.

"I've been able to sit and look into the eye of a female marsh harrier," added Mr Packham.