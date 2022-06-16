A carpenter has decided to try and make it as a professional artist after being inspired to paint during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Colin Revell, 52, works with water colours and has done portraits of famous people and landscapes from around the world.

Painting in and around his hometown of Norwich during the pandemic inspired him to follow his dream.

He said: "Lockdown was strange for everybody and it gave me more time to paint and sketch, and that's what made me think it was definitely what I wanted to do full time."