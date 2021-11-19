A 17-year-old student has described the "shock" of being invited to play with The Killers hours after finishing an exam.

Grace, from Worlingham, near Beccles, Suffolk, was chosen to get on stage with her favourite band at Carrow Road, Norwich, after making a Las Vegas-style sign to get their attention.

She played drums during the song For Reasons Unknown, which the band likes to ask audience members to join in with.

She said she was "so grateful" for the opportunity and said it was "just incredible".

