Residents and staff from a care home have been describing the joy of going out on day trips after Covid isolation.

The pandemic and lockdowns meant months of restrictions and saw normal days out put on hold.

People living in Norfolk Lodge Care Home in Hunstanton are now able to enjoy trips out again.

Resident Robert Hannant said: "I think you get hemmed in when you have been in somewhere a long time and morale goes down - you get out and you feel fresh."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk