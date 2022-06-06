A knitted Platinum Jubilee street party, featuring hundreds of woolly picnic treats, continues to be a feast for the eyes to visitors of a church in Norfolk.

Nifty knitters in the village of Surlingham pulled together to create the display as part of their jubilee celebrations.

"People have just been so creative... they've just put so much of their time into it and it's just so heartening," said organiser Alexandra Evans.

The knitted picnic will be on show at St Mary's Church until 17 June.