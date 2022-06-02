A wind turbine has been turned into a giant Platinum Jubilee beacon using coloured lights as part of a weekend of celebrations for the Queen.

The Swaffham Ecocity Turbine was bathed in purple and red lights to mark her 70 years on the throne.

It stands more than 100m (328ft) tall to the tips of its blades, making it one of the tallest freestanding beacon towers in England, organisers said.

"Her Majesty and the Royal Family have a long association with Norfolk and Breckland, therefore we are thrilled to play our part in this national celebration," said Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council.

The turbine, completed in 1999, is just 18 miles (29km) from the Queen's Sandringham Estate. It was designed by architect Sir Norman Foster.

More than 3,000 jubilee beacons were lit across the Commonwealth on Thursday evening, a tribute organised by Norfolk-based pageant master Bruno Peek.