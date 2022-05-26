A Conservative MP has suggested it was likely NHS staff had also been "letting their hair down" during the Covid pandemic.

Richard Bacon, who represents South Norfolk, defended Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He was speaking after Sue Gray's report highlighted the extent of lockdown parties at Downing Street.

In a BBC Look East interview, he said: "I bet if you tried hard enough you could find some people letting their hair down who were working 24/7 in the NHS as well."