For Norwich City fans enough is enough as many showed their frustration over another dismal season.

About 200 gathered outside the director's entrance at Carrow Road on Sunday to vent their anger at another relegation after just one season in the top flight.

Fans hoping for one positive performance to take into the summer were left disappointed as the Canaries suffered their 26th defeat from 38 games.

Spurs hammered Norwich 5-0 on the final day of the season to secure their return to the Champions League at the expense of arch-rivals Arsenal.