A female bricklayer hoping to smash stereotypes in the building trade is now starring in ads for Google.

Influencer Darcie Richards’ bricklaying videos on YouTube and TikTok have had millions of views. Now she’s been chosen to front ads for Google alongside rapper Big Zuu.

Darcie, 26, from Attleborough, Norfolk, said: "My followers have gone crazy, they love seeing me on the ads. To see me go from just learning bricklaying to now like being an influencer and doing all this crazy media stuff – they’re all super, super supportive."

The ads are being shown on social media. Darcie added: "I just want good vibes only and promote women in the trade."