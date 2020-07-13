A father has been retracing the steps of his daughter who was strangled to death 20 years ago, as murder detectives continue to hunt for her killer.

The body of Michelle Bettles, 22, a sex worker in Norwich, was discovered on 31 March 2002. No-one has ever been convicted over her death.

Speaking close to the scene where she was found in Scarning, near Dereham, her father John Bettles said: "It's been a 20-year nightmare. We're serving the sentence that somebody else should be serving."

Norfolk Police said it was analysing DNA profiles, which had not been possible before, as part of a forensic review into the case.

You can watch the full story on We Are England, which is available on BBC iPlayer.