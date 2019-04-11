A self-declared "extreme organiser" has reduced his entire worldly possessions to just 406 items.

Nick Copeman, a copywriter who lives in Sheringham, Norfolk, said his efforts put the declutterers seen on prime time TV shows to shame.

Paring back what he owns to the bare essentials has left the 43 year old feeling "liberated and calm", he said. Adding it is like a form of "extreme self-help".

He has just one pen, with a spare refill - counted as a separate item - 14 pairs of underpants and even includes pairs of socks on his 406-item inventory.

"Once you’ve got everything organised, you’re liberated to think about living," he said.

He says there’s an important side benefit too - if he dies, his loved ones will have very little to do as he has already organised it all.

Video journalist: Gareth George