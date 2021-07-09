A homeowner in Norfolk says his house is so energy efficient, that he only needs a few candles to heat it.

Stephen Holford’s three-bed semi-detached in the village of Hickling is airtight, highly insulated and triple-glazed.

Known as a passive house, warmth generated from people and household appliances in the building cannot escape. It is then used to heat fresh air that is constantly pumped in.

Mr Holford, 53, who is a delivery driver, said: "The family’s energy bills are £85-a-month, much less than our previous house.

"I don’t understand why more houses aren’t built this way. It would help take the pressure off people who are struggling to pay their energy bills."