The sound of waves pounding a sea wall and splattering on to the promenade tell the story of Storm Corrie's impact on the Norfolk coast "better than music ever could", says local film-maker Chris Taylor.

As the storm hit the coastline it caused huge waves to crash over the sea wall at Cromer, throwing rocks against the path that is usually busy with visitors.

"Just the sound of pure nature, the wind and sea, complement the simplicity of a film like this better than music ever could," said Taylor, who has been photographing and filming the area for nearly 20 years.

"Norfolk is not just a beautiful place to see but it's also about the sounds - if I could capture the smells and put those on film too, I would."

He added: "I'd rather hear nature's music than an artificial soundtrack, but when making this kind of film it's really important to appreciated the power of nature and respect the water – and not put yourself or others in danger."