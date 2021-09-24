A man who has been serving up steaming bowls of mushy peas to appreciative market visitors for decades is to retire.

Gary Salmon, 72, has been dishing up the snack for nearly 60 years, taking over from his father who originally opened the stall on Great Yarmouth Market in 1946.

"I wanted to keep a niche in the market... you get a lot of health eaters up here because the peas are obviously very, very healthy," he said.

The family market tradition will continue though. Mr Salmon's nephew is set to inherit the "secret recipe" and open a stall in the town's new £4.7m covered market, designed to be "a more attractive place for shoppers".