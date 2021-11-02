Drone footage has shown the scale of a tree-shaped cliff collapse that appeared on the Norfolk coast.

An expert believed the deep scouring at Happisburgh was caused by water running off a field and cascading over the cliff after heavy rain, rather than erosion caused by the waves.

Geologist Martin Warren said: "This is, I think, just a temporary phenomenon resulting from the unfortunate way in which the field was ploughed.

"I don't think water's channelled in that direction the way it was and it was probably a particularly downpour that caused the problem in the first place."