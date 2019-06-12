A drone operator who filmed the aftermath of a coastal cliff collapse has said its scale left him in "disbelief".

A large section close to houses fell on to the beach at Mundesley, in north Norfolk, sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

HM Coastguard Bacton said cliffs in the area were "unstable due to the recent rain". It advised people to stay away from the tops of the cliffs and the beach.

Paul Glenn, from Labyrinth Mini Movies, said: "When I saw it, just absolute disbelief because it was proportionately massive. Incredibly scary."