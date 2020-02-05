'We learn to fall the same way as parachutists'

A horse trainer and trick rider has told how falling off during manoeuvres is a regular part of the job.

Freddy Steele from Pine Lodge School of Classical Equitation near Norwich works in film and live performances with horses.

He has been helping to produce a theatre show in Buckinghamshire on 20 November, which includes traditional Russian and Portuguese-style horse riding.

He said he had been riding since he was four years old but admitted the activity was not without its risks.

"I fall off a hell of a lot. It's part of it. You learn to fall safely. So we fall the same way as parachutists fall," he said.