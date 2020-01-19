Climate change is going to make it increasingly difficult to protect coastal communities from erosion, an expert has warned.

Properties along the east coast of England have crumbled into the sea in recent years and dramatic cliff collapses in Norfolk have been caught on video.

Dr Sophie Day from the University of East Anglia said: "We know over the coming decades that climate change will be more of a challenge, it will present us with additional risk. Burying our head in the sand is not going to work. We need to be prepared."

A Defra spokesperson said: "We are investing a record £5.2billion between 2021-2027, creating around 2,000 new flood and coastal defences to better protect 336,000 properties across England."

"Alongside this record investment, our new long-term policy statement on flood and coastal erosion risk management is the most comprehensive in a decade with five ambitious policies and over 40 supporting actions to accelerate progress to better protect and prepare the country for future flooding and coastal erosion."