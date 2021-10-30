More than 30,000 tickets have been sold for a seaside town's arts festival with evening fire shows.

Fire on the Water in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, has sold out and organisers said they were already thinking about how they could bring it back next year.

The two-week event at the Venetian Waterways features outdoor art installations with water projections and flames.

Artistic director Joe Mackintosh said: "That's really what we're good at here in Yarmouth, high quality art that is really accessible and really good fun."