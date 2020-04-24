A former nurse said Covid-19 had left her with badly-damaged lungs, a possible heart condition and forced her to change jobs.

Kathryn Crofts, 48, worked at a hospital in Norfolk during the pandemic and ended up with pneumonia when she caught the virus.

She said: "After 25 years doing a job that I've absolutely loved, I've had to change jobs. It's left me quite upset."

She has been supported by a counselling service dedicated to NHS staff.

If you are suffering with lasting effects from a Covid-19 infection, you can find more information on the NHS website.

