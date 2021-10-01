Presenter Stewart White has explained why he left the BBC Look East regional news programme after 37 years and kept it a secret until the end of his final show.

Mr White, 74, said goodbye and thanked viewers on Thursday, prompting hundreds of tributes online from viewers and big names like Stephen Fry.

In total, he has presented more than 8,000 Look East programmes and covered the biggest stories in the East of England.

"I still love it and I want to go while I still love it. I didn't want any fuss because I've been doing a job. It's a job I love, it's a job which is a real privilege to be allowed to do, but it's a job and I'll miss it," he said.