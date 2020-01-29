Calm weather and clear water has revealed a 125-year-old shipwreck off the north Norfolk coast.

Chris Taylor filmed the sunken remains of the SS Commodore which ran aground close to Sheringham in 1896.

All 14 crew on the boat were rescued, but parts of the wreck remain visible when conditions allow.

Mr Taylor said he "stumbled upon it while returning to shore" after another dive.

"I have looked for it a few times in the past but never had any luck," he said.

Tim Groves, from the Sheringham Museum, added: "It's a wreck we know is there but is infrequently seen. It really helps tell the story of how dangerous the north Norfolk shore could be."