A man whose daughter died at a failed hospital said he warned staff that her stuttering was a sign she was about to have a seizure.

A report said there had been significant failures at Jeesal Cawston Park, in Norfolk, where Joanna Bailey and two other vulnerable adults died.

The 36-year-old had a learning disability, autism, epilepsy and sleep apnoea, and an inquest heard staff did not attempt resuscitation when she was found unresponsive in her bed.

Her father Keith said he had raised concern about his daughter's stuttering the day before she died and asked staff to "look after her".

"In past experience, when this happens, she's going to have a bad seizure," he said.

The owners of Cawston Park said it was "deeply sorry" to the families.