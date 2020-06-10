BBC News

Flight Against Alzheimer's challenge starts with Norfolk tears

A flight to raise money for vital research into a cure for dementia started with tears in the sky as the fundraising target was reached within moments of take-off.

Daniel Jones, 27, from Norwich, wanted to do something as a tribute to his grandparents who both died with dementia - so spent about a year planning a solo paramotor flight down the length of Great Britain with the aim to raise £2,021.

Moments after taking off on the 800-mile (1,287km) flight from John O'Groats to Land's End, donations topped the target, reaching more than £7,00 by the end of the seven-day charity adventure.

"It really has been unreal," said Mr Jones, as he flew over the mostly northerly point of mainland Britain on his way to Cornwall.

Norfolk