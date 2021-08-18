The moment armed police came face-to-face with a man who appeared to be pointing a rifle at them in a pub car park has been captured on video.

Bodycam pictures show officers arriving at the Coldham Hall pub in Surlingham, Norfolk, on 23 May and firing a rubber bullet at Simon Tait after he ignored their calls for him to drop his weapon.

The 38-year-old, who had called the pub to say he was going to turn up there armed, pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm, assaulting an emergency worker and sending a communication with intent to cause distress.

He was jailed for four years and four months at Norwich Crown Court, which decided to combine sentencing with previous guilty pleas for possession of an extreme pornographic image and three counts of making an indecent image of a child.