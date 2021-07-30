A beaver born in Norfolk for the first time in more than 600 years has been spotted in video, conservationists have said.

The baby, known as a kit, was filmed in water at Wild Ken Hill, a sustainable farming scheme near Heacham, where this year's BBC Springwatch was based.

Pictures show a kit taking a night swim in the territory of two Eurasian beavers reintroduced at the site last year.

Conservation leader Lloyd Park said: "Beavers are a vital link in restoring and regenerating our natural places, and in their short time here they have already made a significant impact on the landscape within their enclosure."