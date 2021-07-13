Dippy the diplodocus has gone on display at a cathedral in the final leg of a national tour.

The Natural History Museum (NHM) dinosaur is composed of 292 bones and ribs made from plaster of Paris and has taken a week to reassemble at Norwich Cathedral.

"It's giving us the opportunity to really engage with those big questions around our existence, around faith and science," said the Very Reverend Jane Hedges.

"Particularly big issues facing us now [are] around the care of our environment and our responsibility as human beings and how we treat our planet."

The nave of the 900-year-old cathedral will be Dippy’s home for nearly four months, and the exhibition will run until 30 October 2021.