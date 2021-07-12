Hundreds of fans gathered in front of a giant screen near Norwich as England lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy on penalties.

The Arena, in Sprowston, hosted 450 people, with initial cheers making way for tears as England failed to convert three spot kicks.

Afterwards, one fan said: "With English football it's always been penalties. It was almost written in the stars how this was going to end."

The park raised money for a defibrillator to be installed for the local community following the collapse of Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen in the early stages of the tournament.