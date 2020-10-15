A couple escaped with minor injuries as a passing lorry shed its load of slabs on to their car windscreen, bonnet and roof.

Neil and Alison Collins were heading to the Norfolk coast in their new Tesla car to celebrate Mrs Collins' birthday when the incident happened on 26 April in Weston Longville near Norwich.

The £50,000 car was written off, but the couple escaped with minor bruises. Norfolk Police said it was aware of the incident.

Mr Collins, 51, from Bunwell, in Norfolk, said: "It hit with such force that the suspension broke, the windscreen and the glass roof shattered, but mostly those held up. It's a terrific car - I think the engineers who designed it saved our lives."