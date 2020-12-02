The presenters of the BBC's Springwatch programme have said watching nature has helped people cope with the pandemic.

Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan have been reunited for the 2021 series - while keeping two metres apart - and are based at Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk.

He said: "The vast majority of people have been through the most difficult and frightening year they might ever

have to live through, and nature, we've learned throughout the course of that period, can offer us enormous respite and solace."

The series will be shown on BBC Two from 25 May to 11 June, Tuesday to Fridays at 20:00 BST.