A 25-year-old woman is inspiring more women and girls to work in the construction industry after her social media posts have become a viral hit.

TikTok sensation Darcie Richards, from Norfolk, has more than 98,000 followers on the video sharing platform.

Her posts, which have racked up millions of views, show tutorials and funny moments on building sites where she has been working with her family over the last couple of years.

"It doesn't matter that it's stereotypically a man's job," she said.

"If you want to be on site and you want to get building... then just do it."

Video journalist: Robby West

