Making green spaces wild and not "manicured" would be the "ultimate goal", according to an ecologist.

Ursula Juta, who works for the conservation charity Norfolk Rivers Trust, would also like to see more wetlands in the county to strengthen ecosystems.

Speaking ahead of the local elections next week, Ms Juta said Norfolk was environmentally "a really important space".

"We need to look after that," Ms Juta added. "We can't afford to lose that."