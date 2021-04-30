A teenager who has been part of a youth project for more than six years has said services like that are vital.

Sam Georgiou-Brunt, 19, first started taking part in activities run by the Sprowston Youth Engagement Project when he was 13.

He said: "Genuinely, I can't imagine my life without the stability of something like a youth club and I definitely wouldn't have the friends or skills that I have today."

The organisation, which relies on donations, holds drop-in cafes where teenagers can meet new friends, learn new skills and get advice and support with any issues they have.

Its founder has called for more support and funding from local councils for youth services, which the National Youth Agency says has been cut by 70% in the past decade.

Norfolk County Council handles youth services. Its councillors will be chosen during local elections on 6 May.