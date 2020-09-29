A 20-year-old woman who set up a clothes shop instead of going to university has turned her passion for 1990s fashion into a growing business.

Rosie Dearlove saw online demand for her retro outfits soar during the Covid-19 pandemic and decided to move from a market stall to a shop.

Queues have formed outside Slayyy Vintage in Norwich since shops were allowed to reopen with the easing of restrictions.

She said: "It was scary, it was a lot to take on but it was a high-risk, high-reward. If you know you've got something which you enjoy doing and if you've got passion, then you're going to be able to make money out of it."

Video produced by Robby West and Stuart Bailey