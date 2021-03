A postman has told how he has to run for cover on a village round after being repeatedly attacked by a pheasant.

The male pheasant has taken a distinct dislike to Kevin Keeler, flying at him, knocking letters from his hand and pecking at his ankles during his round in Brooke, near Norwich.

Mr Keeler said he believed the pheasant, who he has nicknamed Mr Angry, was "just being very territorial".